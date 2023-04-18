Benefit car show to be held Sunday for LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A benefit car show will be held Sunday in Louisville for Nickolas Wilt, a Metro Police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop the Old National Bank gunman last week.

The car show will be held at 5520 Fern Valley Road #114 from 12 to 6 p.m.

Entry is $5 per car and all funds go to Wilt and his family.

“Officer Wilt showed strength and bravery – let’s be there for him in return,” Gov. Andy Beshear wrote on Twitter in a post with a flier for the show.

The rookie officer was only on his fourth shift with the police department when he attempted to take down the mass shooter at the bank, was shot in the head and has been in critical condition since, undergoing brain surgery on his first day in the hospital.

In the latest update from UofL Health, Wilt was still in critical but stable condition. Doctors said he’s “slowly improving.”

The 26-year-old has been praised as a hero and as someone who “stopped the threat so other lives could be saved,” by Interim Police Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel.

Wilt is also a firefighter in La Grange and an EMT in Oldham County.

A fundraiser was created by the Louisville Metro Police Foundation to aid Wilt’s expenses and anything else he may need as well.

As of April 18 at 1 p.m., over $130,000 has been raised.

If you’d like to donate, head here: https://www.facebook.com/saferlouisville

You can also donate on Venmo to @LouisvilleMetro-PoliceFoundati or on its website at saferlouisville.org.

