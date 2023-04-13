It’s been an amazing week of weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky and Thursday was no exception. With abundant sunshine the majority of the day, we enjoyed our nicest and warmest day with afternoon highs in the low and mid-80s. It’s early spring here in the commonwealth so you know some changes aren’t far off and those will kick in as we finish out the week on Friday.

The much advertised low pressure coming out of the Gulf of Mexico will drift to the northeast on Friday but should pass close enough to our area to impact the weather Friday. With moisture increasing and some upper level support in place, scattered showers and thunderstorms should break out Friday afternoon so you’ll need the rain gear for the first time in more than a week. Afternoon highs will varying depending on where the rain is located with upper 60s and low 70s in most locations.

We’ll be back to warm and most dry conditions Saturday with just an isolated storm possible as highs reach the upper 70s. Our main weather maker of the next week arrives early Sunday as a cold front slides through the Ohio Valley. Expect rain and storms, especially during the first part of the day before the showers taper off late. Our highs for the day should be late in the morning around 70 degrees before we fall off into the low 60s by the end of the day. There will be a good bit of wind with this system so you’ll feel the cool down to end the weekend.

Monday will be a reminder that it is still early spring as an upper low over the Great Lakes and a brisk northwest wind make for a cool start to the week. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the mid and upper 50s and with wind gusts 35 to 40 miles per hour, it will feel cooler than that! The good news is that it will be a brief shot of cooler air with temperatures expected to climb back into the 70s by mid-week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase, a shower south. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Scattered rain and storms. Highs in the low-70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Evening showers, then a few clouds. Lows in the mid-50s.