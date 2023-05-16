Andy Beshear secures Democratic nomination for Ky. governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear easily secured the Democratic nomination for Kentucky governor, finalizing his spot in the General Election in November.

Beshear will face off against one of 12 Republicans vying for their party’s nomination in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The Associated Press called the race for Beshear with only 9 percent of votes counted.

The 63rd governor of Kentucky, Beshear was also the state’s 50th attorney general following his dad, Steve Beshear.

Beshear led Kentucky through the COVID pandemic, where he was criticized for restrictions and shutdowns. He also led the state in the aftermath of natural disasters in Eastern and Western Kentucky.

He touts his record economic growth and the creation of tens of thousands of jobs as positives from his time in office.

Early 2023 polling indicated Beshear as the frontrunner among all candidates, including Republicans.

In a Mason-Dixon poll, Beshear set at a 61 percent approval rate.

He faced two challengers in the Democratic primary: Peppy Martin and Geoff Young.