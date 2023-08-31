AG’s office files notice to seek death penalty for man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday filed a notice to seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing a Scott County deputy in May.

The “Notice of Aggravating Circumstances” filed in Scott County Circuit Court states the Commonwealth of Kentucky, through Attorney General Daniel Cameron, is requesting that if Steven Sheangshang is convicted of the murder of Deputy Caleb Conley that the death penalty be an option the jury may choose.

The filing states that:

“In all cases of offenses for which the death penalty may be authorized, the judge considers, or he or she shall include in his instructions to the jury for it to consider, any mitigating circumstances or aggravating circumstances otherwise authorized by law and of the following statutory aggravating or mitigating circumstances which may be supported by the evidence:

(a) Aggravating circumstances:

7. The offender’s act of killing was intentional and the victim was a state or local public official or police officer, sheriff, or deputy sheriff engaged at the time of the act in the lawful performance of his or her duties”

The filing adds that if Sheangshang is convicted of a capital offense, the Commonwealth will request the court to instruct the jury on all penalties with KRS 532.030, or “When a person is convicted of a capital offense, he shall have his punishment fixed at death, or at a term of imprisonment for life without benefit of probation or parole, or at a term of imprisonment for life without benefit of probation or parole until he has served a minimum of twenty-five (25) years of his sentence, or to a sentence of life, or to a term of not less than twenty (20) years nor more than fifty (50) years.”

On Monday, May 22, Sheangshang allegedly shot and killed Conley during a routine traffic stop.