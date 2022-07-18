It was just what the doctor ordered across Central and Eastern Kentucky with very beneficial rain and storms to wrap up the weekend and kick off this week! Most locations saw at least 1″ rainfall totals, if not more and the areas that needed it most (down around Elizabethtown) had radar estimates in the 3″-5″ range! With the clouds and the showers around, temperatures were held in check with highs mainly in the 70s but no complaints considering the heat will return quickly.

After some patchy fog to start things off Tuesday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine as high pressure briefly builds in from the west. Afternoon temperatures should make a run toward the 90 degree mark and we aren’t looking at any break in the muggy conditions through this week and into the weekend as the humid air sticks around.

There will be another weak front that drops through the Ohio Valley late Wednesday and early Thursday. The biggest caveat is that some of the forecast models have some warmer air in the mid-levels, which would suppress the thunderstorm development. If this lid or “cap” breaks, then a few stronger storms would be possible given all the heat and humidity around as highs run into the low 90s. Even with the passage of the front, don’t expect a big drop in temperatures by Thursday as highs remain around 90 degrees. It will feel like every bit of late July into the weekend as afternoon highs roll into the mid-90s with “feel-like” temps above 100 degrees, so get set for another mini heat wave in the coming days.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing out, fog late. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, heating up. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.