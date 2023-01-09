After a cloudy start to Monday across Central and Eastern Kentucky, the sunshine slowly made a return appearance through the afternoon as the low cloud cover moved out. This allowed afternoon highs to recover into the mid-40s in the Bluegrass with far Eastern Kentucky struggling to get out of the 30s with the clouds lingering longer. Despite a few showers on Sunday, it wasn’t a bad weekend with a little more sunshine than anticipated to begin the weekend.

Our weather is looking unseasonably mild by January standards heading into the mid-week as high pressure to our southeast allows more of a southwest flow into Tuesday. A few passing clouds should hold early morning lows into the low 30s before winds pickup after sunrise, clouds depart and more sunshine returns. This should push afternoon readings Tuesday into the low to mid-50s, which is more than 10 degrees above average for this time in January.

Another storm system will begin to get its act together by Wednesday with the greatest impact for the Ohio Valley on Thursday. With some mid-level energy and moisture ahead of the system on Wednesday we could see some patchy drizzle, but the big story will be afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s, with even low 60s possible into Thursday. Of course we are looking at a very damp day on Thursday with some steady rain as a wave of low pressure spins through the commonwealth.

A cold front will follow suit into Friday as the area of low pressure moves eastward so a big drop in temperatures is expected to close out the week on Friday. With some wrap around moisture in play and temperatures only recovering into the mid-30s Friday afternoon, scattered snow showers will be possible across Central and Eastern Kentucky. As far as accumulation possibilities it appears the best chance to lay anything on the ground may be the highest elevations in the southeastern mountains. The weekend looks good with quickly moderating temperatures through the 40s by early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Fair and cold, passing clouds. Lows in the low 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low-50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds return, not as chilly. Lows in the upper 30s.