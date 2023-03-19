A warm up is on the way

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Sunday everyone, everyone is feeling blue in Kentucky after that Kentucky loss and the weather is blue as well with temperatures only reaching the mid 30s with a wind making it feel even colder. But I have some good news to hopefully cheer up your mood in our weather headlines!

The first headline should get people some smiling as we have a MUCH better weather pattern on the way the next couple days. Both days are sunny with highs in the 50s.

Wednesday will see temperatures near 60 once again, but we will unfortunately have to deal with scattered rain around. It does not look like a wash out, but you’ll defiantly want to have the rain gear handy.

Thursday temperatures climb even more with readings into the low 70s under a partly sunny sky. There is a scattered shower or storm chance, but most stay dry at this time.

Friday is the day to watch as there is the potential for a high impact weather day across Kentucky and points to the south. There is still a lot of unknowns with this system as we are 5 days away. But here are some key messages at this time.

Our future cast models definitely show the chance and you can see that below.

As always, the ABC 36 Storm Team will keep you up to date and safe as we get closer! #kywx

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and one last brutal cold night. Lows in the upper teens to low-20s.

MONDAY: Improving conditions with full sunshine. Highs in the upper-40s to near 50.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and not as cold. Lows in the upper-20s.