What a difference a day makes! After highs pressing 80 degrees on Tuesday afternoon ahead of a cold front that brought some light but beneficial rain to the area, it was a quick dose of reality Wednesday. With stubborn low clouds, some patchy drizzle, and a cool west wind, temperatures stayed put most of the day with readings in the upper 40s and low 50s in most locations. Even with the lack of sunshine, we continue to enjoy the fall colors. It won’t be long before these scenes will be a distant memory so soak up the fall foliage while it lasts.

Skies should slowly clear into early Thursday allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 30s to start the day. As high pressure builds in to our north, expect much more in the way of sunshine Thursday with afternoon highs working back into the low 60s. A cool northeast breeze may hold temperatures back a few degrees but it will be a pleasantly cool day.

We’ll a nice finish to the week and good start to the weekend as temperatures climb through the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. It should be a nice Friday evening for the first round of high school football playoffs and we are looking dry for the Cats and the Vols down in Knoxville Saturday evening.

The end of the weekend and into Halloween look a little damp as a wave of energy slides up from the southwest. The best chances for rain will be on Sunday so obviously if you have any outdoor plans, get them in during the first half of the weekend. While the main wave moves through Sunday, a secondary, weaker wave should keep a few showers around for Halloween. At this point it appears we should be drying out by the time trick or treating begins in most spots late Monday. No doubt it will be close but we are still a few days so we’ll keep an eye on it.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunshine returns, pleasantly cool. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, still chilly. Lows in the low 40s.