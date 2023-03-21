Mother Nature dialed up a nice one to kick off the first full day of the spring season with some morning sunshine and a nice south breeze helping to push afternoon highs into the upper 50s to low 60s, which is right around average for this time of the year. With our next storm system approaching clouds gradually increased through the course of the day, but not before helping to create a beautiful first spring morning across Central and Eastern Kentucky.

The rain gear will come in handy on Wednesday as a wave of low pressure and a warm front move in from the west. Expect scattered showers on occasion with afternoon highs capped into the mid-50s thanks to the clouds and rain. It will be a breezy day with winds 15 to 20 miles per hour so the rain could be blowing around a bit.

Once the warm front arcs through into early Thursday, temperatures will rise toward daybreak into the low 60s as much warmer air arrives here in the commonwealth. Expect and windy and warm Thursday with highs surging into the mid-70s on the heels of a gusty south wind. The good news is that it should remain dry in most locations with the frontal boundary laying just to our northwest. Enjoy the unseasonably warm day as we watch the heavy rain threat ramp up to end the week.

The boundary to our north will drift south as several wave of low pressure ride along it, helping to fuel some steady and occasionally heavy rain through the day on Friday and lingering into the first half of the weekend. It appears the favored area for a 2″-4″ rainfall will be along and north of the I-64 corridor, where some minor flooding issues could be possible. One advantage of the early blooms from the milder than average winter is that has a tendency to help with absorbing the rainfall/moisture more effectively with less run-off so hopefully that will help a bit. The severe storm threat is looking less likely with the better set-up for areas to our south, although areas of South Central Kentucky could see a stronger storm if we get enough instability going. Stay tuned.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Breezy with rain returning. Lows in the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy, occasional rain. Highs in the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Still breezy with rising temps. Lows in the mid-50s climbing into the low 60s by daybreak.