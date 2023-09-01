It was quite a nice start to September here in Central and Eastern Kentucky Friday with sunshine and afternoon highs a bit warmer into the mid-80s in most locations. A few spots even flirted with the upper 80s and that will be a prelude of things to come over the long Labor Day weekend, With clear skies and light winds, temperatures dipped well into the 50s for early morning lows Friday with some patchy fog around the region.

High pressure will be firmly in control to our east into Saturday so our weather should be quite nice to kick off the holiday weekend. Expect more sunshine and afternoon highs in the mid-80s south and east with upper 80s here in the Bluegrass. With the Cats home opener at Kroger Field set for High Noon Saturday, you’ll want to hydrate properly (even though it shouldn’t be overly humid) but make sure you have plenty of sunscreen, especially if you on the sunny side of the stadium. Those helpful tips go for any outdoor plans you have not only Saturday but throughout the holiday weekend.

Expect more nice but warm/hot weather Sunday and on Labor Day as the area of high pressure settles down into the Mid-Atlantic. This will allow a southwest flow to bump our temperatures up a few degrees with highs expected to be right around 90 degrees. Luckily it won’t be overly humid as our “muggy meter” stays pretty low even after the holiday. Much of the legitimate moisture will remain just to our west so expect more dry weather until late next week when a weak frontal system brings a return of a few showers to the commonwealth.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows in the mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper-80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and quiet. Lows in the mid-60s.