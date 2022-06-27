It was a picture perfect start to this final week of June across Central and Eastern Kentucky as cooler and drier air worked into the region behind a departing frontal boundary. With lots of sunshine, highs reach the low 80s so it was super comfortable to be outside!

The good news is that the pleasant conditions will continue into the mid-week as high pressure dominates the Ohio Valley. Other than a few high clouds filtering out the sunshine, Tuesday should be delightful as well with highs back in the low 80s along with low humidity levels. Speaking of, the “muggies” will stay away through the mid-week before we pick up the pace as moisture and heat return later this week.

As the area of high pressure drifts eastward, the return flow from the south will push highs into the upper 80s and low 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. While our rain chances will stay away, it should be noticeable more humid by Thursday and will feel like the final day of June!

The holiday weekend is on the horizon and at this point we could be looking at some unsettled weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky as a frontal system drops in from the northwest and then camps out over the area through the 4th of July. As a result, expect a daily chance of showers and storms. Even though the timing isn’t great, it’s been a very dry June and we could use the rain. Most of the activity should be driven by the warmth of the afternoon so hopefully we aren’t looking at a wash-out any day. With more clouds and rain around, afternoon highs will be held in check into the mid-80s.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: High clouds, still nice. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and quiet. Lows in the mid-50s.