It was a warm and humid start to the month of June across Central and Eastern Kentucky as the big bubble of high pressure held tough across the eastern part of the country. Despite a breezy southwest wind, it was pretty toasty across the board Wednesday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Factor in some elevated humidity levels and our “feel-like” temps were in the low 90s late in the day.

Some relief is in sight as a cold front moves into the Ohio Valley early Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the central and western parts of the viewing area under a Level 2 risk (out of 5) for strong storms overnight. Many of the high resolution short term models have a cluster of thunderstorms moving through during the early hours of Thursday. Damaging winds will be the primary threat if any of the storms were to reach severe limits. The good news is the tornado threat isn’t in play in this set-up.

With the front draped across the eastern mountains on Thursday, cooler air will filter in as the rain and storm chances remain. It shouldn’t be a wash-out but some heavier rain may be possible in spots before the showers and storms wind down into Thursday evening.

The timing is ideal for the upcoming weekend as high pressure builds into the Great Lakes. Afternoon highs should be pleasant for early June Friday with highs slightly below average into the upper 70s. A few clouds may linger Friday morning before the sunshine returns. The weekend looks good as well, especially on Saturday with more sunshine and highs jumping back into the low 80s!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Muggy with scattered storms. Lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Cooler with a few storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and pleasant. Lows in the mid-50s.