It was another warm and muggy Wednesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky as a cold front moved in from the west. With a few scattered showers and storms developing ahead of it, afternoon highs were held in check a bit with most location topping out in the mid-80s. Our storm chances will hang around through Wednesday evening and eventually end from west to east as the front moves out of the area into the early hours of Thursday. With some sun poking out around the scattered storms, there were a number of rainbows visible across the area, including one from James Sexton in Marion County below…sort of the pot of gold at the end of the road!

With the front to our east on Thursday, we should be back to dry conditions around the area with a mix of clouds and sunshine as afternoon highs top out into the low 80s. A west to northwest flow should push some slightly drier air into the region so it should definitely feel less humid and our “muggy meter” reflects that. Even with some clouds around, we should remain dry.

We are still expecting a pleasant stretch of weather for Friday and into the upcoming weekend as high pressure at the surface builds in. The combination of a northwest flow aloft and some upper level energy hanging back with a stalled out front to our east will keep some scattered low clouds in the mix during the Friday through Sunday time frame. This should help hold our afternoon highs in check with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s each day. While it should be dry in most locations, our far eastern counties could see a stray shower both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. At least with the clouds around, it should feel pretty comfortable especially with Kentucky and EKU kicking off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field.

Heading into the next week, we stay dry on Monday before a weak boundary drops in Tuesday and Wednesday bringing a few isolated showers. Temperatures should work back into the low to mid 80s for afternoon highs before another cool down may be on the way late next week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Storms end then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper-60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low-80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and pleasant. Lows in the low-60s.