A break from the active weather mid-week but more rain into Oaks Day

With a cold front moving through the Ohio Valley late Tuesday we saw pockets of strong thunderstorms across Central and Eastern Kentucky. While the warnings were few and far between, all the storms produced locally heavy rain, gusty winds and a good bit of lightning. Things should quiet down into Wednesday with a brief break in our active weather pattern as Derby week rolls on.

Wednesday could be tricky with the cloud cover and that could have a big impact on temperatures. If clouds linger across the Bluegrass, which they very well may then afternoon highs will struggle into the low 60s thanks to a north breeze in place. Farther south there should be a few more breaks in the clouds as temperatures run toward the the 70 degree mark.

Our dry stretch of weather should continue for much of Thursday as our next weather maker arrives late in the day. Afternoon highs look mild into the mid-70s with the rain chances increasing by early evening. Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts as a more active pattern settles in for Oaks and Derby Day. With another wave of low pressure and a cold front moving in, it looks like a wet and stormy Oaks Day so plan accordingly and expect an off track at Churchill Downs.

The model data still isn’t completely synced up with how the upper level energy behaves behind the main surface low into Derby Day, but at this point there is still the chance a few showers may be around on Saturday. Hopefully things will begin to wind down from west to east as we near post time for the 148th Kentucky Derby. Stay tuned!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and mainly dry. Late storms possible Lows in the low to mid-60s.

TUESDAY: Breezy with scattered storms, some strong late. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Storms end, the scattered clouds and breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.