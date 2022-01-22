A Bit Milder. Some Light Snow Possible Sunday

The sun and a southerly breeze brought in a bit milder air, but it was still cold. Upper-teens tonight. Wind chills Sunday morning near 10. A couple of shots at snow over the next week, but mainly dry. Some better temperatures, but still cold the next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and a low of 19.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance at some afternoon snowflakes. A high of 33

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and milder. A high of 40.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and a 30% chance of rain/snow and a high of 36

Wednesday: Another shot of cold drops us to 30 under partly to mostly sunny skies

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and a high of 39.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 35

Saturday: Mostly sunny and a high of 33.