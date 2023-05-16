What you need to know for the primary election on Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Early voting wrapped up on Saturday, but the election is Tuesday and there are a few things you should keep in mind when heading to the polls.

On Tuesday, the Polls will open at 6 a.m. and as you get ready for the day, make sure you don’t forget one thing, if you plan on exercising your right to vote, “make sure you bring your form of ID, driver’s license is preferable. But, you can also bring a military ID. 6 AM polls open, 6 PM, they close,” says Susan Lamb, the Fayette County Clerk.

With early voting wrapping up over the weekend, Lamb says, there needs to be a push for education.

“It was a very low turnout actually. it was less than 3000, which is, you know, concerning, but we have to ramp up our education to the public about what early voting is,” she adds when explaining the turnout for early voting.

Lamb also says, be careful when filling out your ballot!

“If you are filling out a ballot, make sure that you fill out the entire square. But when you are thinking about, if you’re thinking about who you’re gonna vote for, don’t place that pen or pencil on that paper, because if that pencil point or pen point makes a dot on that ballot, it could spoil the ballot,” said Lamb.

You can also track your absentee ballot status at GoVoteKy.com

Lamb says they’ve already starting getting to work with absentee ballots, “we have already opened up, on two different days we opened up, we’ve opened up over 1000 absentee ballots already.”

If you’re running a bit behind but you are at your polling location for your precinct and in line before 6 pm you will still get to cast your vote.