What will my ballot look like?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m., and ABC 36 has a preview of what your ballot will look like.

State-wide races include governor, attorney general, treasurer, secretary of state, auditor and agriculture commissioner — but there are also special races running this election based on which county you are voting in.

For example, in Madison County, voters will have a yes or no question asking if they are in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages within the county; and in Fayette County, voters will choose a new state Senator for the 28th district.

Each county has a sample ballot to preview, which appears under the Election Ballots tab on the Kentucky Secretary of State’s website.

To find your county and your corresponding ballot, head here: https://web.sos.ky.gov/electionballots/

Polls close Tuesday at 6 p.m.