Weekend Starts Out Dry… Ends Up Wet.

The return of a south breeze will combine with some filtered sunshine to really boost temperatures on Saturday as highs return to the middle 50’s. Moisture will be quick to collect ahead of a sharp cold front on Sunday with rain developing from west to east during the day on Sunday.

Data suggests a good soaking on the order of a half inch to an inch appears likely for most of Central/Eastern Kentucky. After topping out near 50 on Sunday, temps tumble into early next week with highs not escaping the 30’s on Monday and then dropping into the teens Monday night!

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, turning milder. Highs in the middle 50’s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase, isolated shower possible late. Lows in the lower 40’s.

SUNDAY: Overcast with rain developing. Locally heavy during the afternoon. Highs near 50.

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell