Warmth, Wet & Windy

Warm and Windy Saturday. Warm, Wet and Windy Sunday

A decent Friday for us. Partly-mostly cloudy and around 60. Clouds will keep us mild tonight. we will warm quickly Saturday as the south winds kick and the skies clear. We finish out the weekend wet and warm. We expect to stay wet until late Monday night.

Tonight: Cloudy and a mild low of 47. winds will veer ENE to south at 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. A high around 76. South winds 10-20 gusting to near 35 mph.

Sunday: Showers and possibly thunderstorms. a high of 70. Rain chance 80%.

Monday: Showers and possibly thunderstorms. A high of 67

Monday night: rain will end late.

Tuesday: Cooler behind the stronger front. A high of 48.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy/ mostly sunny and a high of 53

Thursday: mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. a high of 58

Friday: Partly sunny and a 40% chance of showers. A high of 62

Saturday: Sunny but cold. 40s.

*Today in weather history

Lexington hit a record high of 81 in 1976. 1964 on this date, 3.54″ of rain. In 1917, Lexington had 9.2″ of snow. The London-Corbin Airport had record cold 3/4-3/8/1960.

1988 – Snow and freezing rain made travel hazardous in Ohio and Indiana. A six-car pile-up resulted near Columbus OH, with seven injuries reported. Up to two inches of ice-glazed central Indiana. Up to ten inches of snow blanketed northern Ohio. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1989 – Thunderstorms produced severe weather in the Lower Mississippi Valley. A strong (F-3) tornado injured five persons near Brownsville MS and killed seven cows and two hogs in one pasture. Thunderstorm winds gusted to 90 mph at Canton MS. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)