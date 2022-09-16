We batted 1000 this week weather-wise across Central and Eastern Kentucky going 5 for 5 as the sunny and tranquil conditions persisted to close out the week on Friday. Once again it was a pretty start to the day with some lovely sunrise shots thanks to the smoke particles high in the atmosphere from the western wild fires scattered the sunlight nicely.

Of course it’s a big weekend with fall festival season in full swing, along with Kentucky back at home taking on Youngstown State at Kroger Field. With a Noon kick-off, it should be perfect for tailgating in the morning, but don’t forget the sunscreen and to hydrate properly as things will warm nicely through the afternoon with highs back into the mid-80s.

Even with the warm around, humidity levels will stay manageable through Sunday, but notice how the “Muggy Meter” jumps a bit into early next week. A lot of the data is now indicating a wave of energy should slide by to our north on Monday, so we could see a few isolated to scattered storms, especially along and north of the I-64 corridor to kick off next week.

Heading in to the final few days of summer, it’s going to feel every bit like the heart of the season as afternoon highs dance around the 90 degree mark. While it won’t be overly muggy, it will still be hot especially by mid to late September standard so it looks to be a pretty fitting end to summer 2022. Fall officially arrives at 9:03pm Eastern next Thursday evening and right on cue a cold front my drop temperatures back by next Friday. Have a good and safe weekend!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows in the upper-50s and low 60s.

SATURDAY: More sunshine, another warm day! Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and quiet. Lows in the low 60s.