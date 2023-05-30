Warmer with a few showers and storms Tuesday

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet has the latest in your ABC 36 Storm Team forecast

Temperatures climb into the low 80s on this Tuesday. There will be a few pop-up afternoon showers and storms developing as well. Temperatures continue to climb through the remainder of the week into the weekend as a summer-like feel settles in. Isolated-to-scattered pop-up showers and storms will once again return to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances decrease, while temperatures increase Friday and Saturday. Upper 80s are in the forecast as we head into the weekend. This will be one of the warmest weekends that we have experienced so far this season. We will also be mainly dry as well, a positive change from the last few weekends weather-wise.

Not a fan of the hot temperatures? No worries, a cooler pattern returns next week. Temperatures by the middle of next week will no longer be in the upper 80s and closer to the seasonal average.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Few showers and storms early, clearing late. Lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Pop-up afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid 80s.