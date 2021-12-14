Warmer and then MUCH Wetter..

Broad high pressure at the surface will continue to dominate our weather with more brilliant sunshine today as highs warm into the middle-upper 50’s for highs. As this high slides to our east, we’ll see more of a southerly flow as we head into the middle of the week with further warming.. 60’s for highs Wednesday and Thursday. However, it will also begin to increase moisture and eventually a good bet for rain late week.

TUESDAY: Sunny and turning warmer. High near 57.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, slight chance for a sprinkle. Low near 45.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm for December. High near 64.

The arrival of a cold front Thursday afternoon looks to bring a pretty good bet for showers. This front is expected to hang up across the region bringing additional rounds of rain for much of Kentucky Friday and again on Saturday where a few thunderstorms may be possible. Nothing severe expected at this time. However, rain totals of 1-2″ is expected locally with, unfortunately, heavier amounts to our west which could hinder recovery efforts.

Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell