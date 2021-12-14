Warmer and then MUCH Wetter..

Broad high pressure at the surface will continue to dominate our weather with more brilliant sunshine today as highs warm into the middle-upper 50’s for highs.  As this high slides to our east, we’ll see more of a southerly flow as we head into the middle of the week with further warming.. 60’s for highs Wednesday and Thursday.  However, it will also begin to increase moisture and eventually a good bet for rain late week.

TUESDAY:  Sunny and turning warmer.  High near 57.  

TUESDAY NIGHT:  Mostly cloudy, slight chance for a sprinkle.  Low near 45.

WEDNESDAY:  Partly cloudy and warm for December.  High near 64.

The arrival of a cold front Thursday afternoon looks to bring a pretty good bet for showers.  This front is expected to hang up across the region bringing additional rounds of rain for much of Kentucky Friday and again on Saturday where a few thunderstorms may be possible.  Nothing severe expected at this time.  However, rain totals of 1-2″ is expected locally with, unfortunately, heavier amounts to our west which could hinder recovery efforts.

Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell

