Warm Wednesday ahead of severe storm threat Thursday

Near-record warmth is in the forecast for your Wednesday ahead of a severe threat on Thursday. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will reach the low-to-mid 70s. The daily record high temperature in Lexington is 76° and was set back in 1945. That could be broken today as warm air surges into central and eastern Kentucky ahead of overnight rain and storms.

Thursday’s storms will come in two rounds. The first round moves in late tonight into Thursday morning. Heavy rain and storms will be likely for all of the ABC 36 viewing area. This will not likely be our severe weather threat, but isolated high water issues could be possible in low-lying areas.

The second round will feature the threat of severe thunderstorms. All modes of severe weather will be possible. With damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. Flash flooding will be possible as well, especially in southeast Kentucky. Rotating storms will be possible during the afternoon hours as well. Central and northern Kentucky will be the area under the highest risk for spin-up tornadoes.

As the cold front firing up the rain and storms exits late Thursday night, temperatures will plummet. Friday morning will start in the low-to-mid 30s. A few light snow showers and flakes will be possible early day as well. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the upper 30s as well.

Thankfully drier conditions are on the way for the weekend.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Afternoon highs reach the low-to-mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Heavy rain and storms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Heavy rain and storms early, severe threat late. Highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.