It’s been a fantastic week of weather so far across Central and Eastern Kentucky with Wednesday being no exception. After starting out in the mid to upper 50s, afternoon highs surged into the low to mid-80s here in the Bluegrass with upper 70s in the southeast. The combination of lots of sunshine and a breezy southeast wind help push our temperatures above average. With a few days of “official summer” left this year, we are starting see the transition to fall as some of the bright fall colors are beginning to pop.

Heading into Thursday we are still looking at more dry and warm weather across the area, but with some minor changes as a weakening mid to upper level system moves into Western Kentucky. Expect some mid to upper level clouds to filter in from the west but the surface will be way too dry for any rain to reach the ground. This will hold temperatures in check a few degrees but we should still be warm with highs in the upper 70s in most spots with Lexington metro dancing right around the 80 degree mark.

It appears we’ll do the ole squeeze play into the weekend with a strong coastal low to our east and another storm system to our west. We’ll be in the prime spot here in the Ohio Valley with more dry weather on the way. Afternoon highs should reach the low to mid-80s with more sunshine Friday before an east to northeast breeze on Saturday holds our temperatures into the low 80s despite more sunshine. The good news is our weather should remain dry through the weekend as we kick off fall!

Heading into next week the slow moving storm system to our west will continue to basically creep eastward, thus delaying the arrival of our shower chances. At this point it appears we may get through Monday and possibly into Tuesday before we see a return of rain. Once the showers move in, we could see a few days of showers, which we actually need given the dry weather of late.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and pleasant. Lows in the upper-50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the upper 70s and low-80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing out and quiet. Lows in the upper-50s.