Warm & breezy Thursday

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet has a look at your Thursday forecast

Another spring-like day is on the way for your Thursday. After morning rain showers exit southeast Kentucky,, mostly skies will return for the afternoon. Temperatures will peak a few degrees cooler than yesterday in many spots but it will still be warm! Afternoon highs will range from the low-to-mid 70s with a few upper 70s sprinkled in. However, a cold front moves through this evening that will plummet our temperatures for Friday. This front will also bring a low shower chance for the evening hours as it passes.

Overnight lows will fall into the low-to-mid 30s, with some isolated areas seeing below freezing temps. A few areas in southern Kentucky could see a shower or two early Friday morning. Friday’s forecast will feature a mix of the sun and clouds with temperatures peaking in the mid-to-upper 40s.

The weekend will feature rain chances but won’t be a complete washout. Rain moves in early Saturday morning, but will be mainly confined to southern Kentucky. Another chance of rain moves in late in the day on Sunday. This will be ahead of a strong system moving through on Monday that will likely bring us rain and storms. Temperatures rebound slightly for the weekend as well. Low 50s for Saturday, and the upper 50s on Sunday.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and shower or two. Highs in mid-70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Temperatures drop with a low shower chance. Lows in the low-to-mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and colder temperatures. Highs in the upper 40s.