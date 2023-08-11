Warm and muggy with a few storms this weekend

It was a quiet and warm finish to the week on Friday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with a mix of clouds and sunshine, although we managed to warm up despite another day with some scattered cloud cover. Afternoon highs reached the mid to upper 80s and luckily it wasn’t overly humid. We definitely had some pretty pink skies across the region at daybreak so it was a nice start to Friday.

Heading into the weekend, a frontal boundary to our north will get close enough to help fuel a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon hours, especially across the northern half of the state. The Storm Prediction Center has an area of Northern Kentucky in a Level 2 severe risk (out of 5) with the rest of the area in a Level 1 threat. Damaging winds and some hail are the primary threats. Afternoon highs should be right around average into the upper 80s. We’ll see more of the same on Sunday as the humidity increases a bit so it will definitely feel like we are heading into mid-August over the next few days.

Looking ahead to Monday a fairly strong cold front will move through the Ohio Valley once again increasing our chances for thunderstorms. The set-up is better overall for strong to severe storms so this is something to monitor through the upcoming weekend. The Storm Prediction Center still has all of Central Kentucky in the “possible” range for severe weather in their extended outlook so this bears watching. The pay-off to the rough weather will be some incredible weather expected to move in behind the front as high pressure builds in.

With sunshine and a nice northwest flow pushing dry air in and lowering humidity levels significantly, it should be a delightful stretch through the middle of next week. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the best days with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. It’s unusual to catch a few comfy days in mid-August so hopefully that forecast holds. Have a great weekend.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Lows around 70 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and breezy, scattered storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper-80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Warm with a few storms. Lows in the upper-60s.