Unvaccinated at UK to no longer undergo weekly COVID-19 testing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Students, faculty and staff at the University of Kentucky who are unvaccinated against the coronavirus no longer have to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according to the school.

Masks are still required in classrooms, laboratories and meeting rooms, according to the university.

Masks will be optional at commencement ceremonies, according to the school.