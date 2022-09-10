Unsettled weekend ahead but far from a washout

Temperatures Friday ended up climbing in the mid to upper 80s across central and eastern Kentucky, just above the average high for this time of the year. Dew points also jumped up significantly compared to 24 hours ago. Overall, it was still a pleasant way to end the week.

We continue to watch a storm system to our west that will bring a cold front through the commonwealth over the weekend. The front is a slow mover, but it’s eventually expected to clear our region by late Monday morning.

The latest data indicates that the coverage of rainfall Saturday will likely be less than forecasted earlier in the week. The chance of thunderstorms is lower as well due to abundant cloud cover. Still, isolated/scattered showers are possible throughout the day, especially in the afternoon and in eastern Kentucky.

The original forecast for Sunday still looks on track. With the cold front moving through, the chance of rain will be at its highest. Pockets of sunshine are possible Sunday morning, destabilizing the atmosphere enough to introduce the opportunity for thunderstorms. While severe weather is not expected, a few storms may be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Luckily, the threat of flooding is looking fairly low.

Our updated rainfall forecast calls for 0.25-1.00″ for most locations with locally higher amounts should a strong thunderstorm develop.

Beyond the weekend, the weather looks fantastic. Temperatures are expected to remain below average through the work week, with highs reaching the 70s and low 80s. This could be our first real taste of fall as overnight temperatures turn chilly.





ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Lows falling into the low to mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers. Lows in the mid-60s.