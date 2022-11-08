Election Day was beautiful across Central and Eastern Kentucky with lots of sunshine and overachieving temperatures. Afternoon highs surged into the upper 60s and low 70s despite a steady east wind, which typically holds our readings down a touch. It was pretty ideal weather for voters to hit the polls and it all started with a total lunar “blood moon” eclipse, which was captured beautifully early Tuesday.

Our weather looks pretty delightful heading into the mid-week with more sunshine expected and afternoon highs surging into the low 70s across the board. The combination of a southeast wind and high pressure in control will make for one of the nicest days will should have for quite some time. More on the reason for that in a minute.

Tropical Storm Nicole has formed off the Florida East Coast and is expected to make landfall as a low end hurricane later this week. Why that is relevant is because that remnant moisture is now forecasted to make a run northward and bring a legitimate chance of some soaking rain to Central and Eastern Kentucky on Friday. The combination of that moisture along with an approaching cold front from the west should create some decent rainfall totals, which isn’t a bad thing considering we are still dealing with very dry/drought conditions across much of the area.

The aforementioned front will be the big “game changer” for our overall weather pattern this weekend with WELL below temperatures expected. It will essentially be a sneak peek of winter like temperatures with afternoon highs dropping into the mid-40s on Saturday and it will feel even colder thanks to a brisk northwest wind. Expect early morning lows in the low 20s and we may struggle to get out of the 30s for highs on Sunday. It will be time to break out the heavy coats for a bit as the colder air sticks around well into next week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and very nice! Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and quiet. Lows in the mid-40s.