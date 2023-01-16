After a mostly sunny start to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday across Central and Eastern Kentucky, clouds slowly increased ahead of the first of 2 storm systems that should impact our area through the week. Light rain moved in from west to east through the afternoon as highs reached the low 50s. Temperatures may back off a bit during Monday evening before rising slightly into Tuesday morning as the rain showers taper off. It was a pretty start to Monday with some colorful sunrise shots!

The next few days look unseasonably mild as a southwest wind keeps our temperatures well above average for the middle part of January. Lingering clouds Tuesday morning should give way to afternoon sunshine, and that coupled with the mild wind should push afternoon highs into the low 60s!

Our unsettled weather pattern should continue into the mid-week as a more significant rainmaker rolls through the Ohio Valley. Overall our heavy rain chances should be higher and while the best chances for any severe weather should remain to our south and west, a few thunderstorms will be possible with highs continuing in the 60s on Wednesday. One concern is the potential for some localized flooding issues given the already saturated ground. Some areas could pick up in between 1″-2″ of rain by Thursday so that’s something we’ll have to keep an eye on.

Even with the second storm system departing on Thursday, we shouldn’t see a big push of colder air initially so we should squeeze one more mild day in Thursday with highs in the low 60s, before winds shift to the northwest bringing some chilly air in. Speaking of the wind, it could be pretty windy toward the end of the week so it will once again feel more like the heart of January later this week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Breezy with occasional rain, steady to rising temps. Lows in the low-50s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds with afternoon sunshine. A mild day! Highs in the low-60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and chilly. Lows in the low-40s.