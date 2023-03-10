It was a gloomy and chilly finish to the week across Central and Eastern Kentucky. The combination of low clouds and a brisk west to northwest wind kept afternoon highs into the low 40s in most locations, with our “feel-like” temperatures in the 30s. The unseasonably cool air isn’t going anywhere as we head into the upcoming weekend. One thing you may have noticed is that many plants and trees are starting to bloom early given the mild winter, which could be problematic with some colder early morning lows expected early next week.

Weak high pressure will briefly slide into the Ohio Valley to kick off the weekend so expect a cold start with early morning lows into the upper 20s and low 30s. After a bit of sunshine early, clouds will increase later in the day as afternoon highs recover a bit into the upper 40s in most locations as our next storm system gears up to our west.

Yet another wave of low pressure will be chilly rain showers to the area to close out the weekend on Sunday with highs in the low and mid-40s. The initial moisture north and northeast of Lexington could produce a few wet snowflakes but there should be little to no impact as temperatures remain above the freezing mark. Colder air will settle in behind the departing system with low clouds and cold air to kick off next week. Other than a few flurries possible from time to time, it should be dry with the best chance of snow showers remain just to our north.

The roller coaster ride of temperatures will continue with a few dry days through the middle part of next week as highs jump back through the 50s and even the low and mid-60s by next Thursday and Friday as the next storm system approaches the commonwealth. Keep the jacket and rain gear handy and have a good weekend!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Lows in the upper-20s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with chilly showers moving in. Lows in the upper-30s.