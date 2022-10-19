It was good to see the sunshine back across Central and Eastern Kentucky Wednesday after low clouds made for a dreary and raw Tuesday. Even with a cool west wind, it felt better overall thanks to the abundant sunshine, even though afternoon highs stayed well below average, topping out in the low to mid-50s. With all the wind lately, lots of the leaves are starting to come off the trees as we get deeper into October but there is still plenty of vibrant fall foliage to check out for now.

The one advantage of the lingering clouds into early Wednesday is that they acted as a blanket holding what little bit of warmth close to the surface and more importantly preventing temperatures from dropping into the 20s. We bottomed out in the low to mid-30s again but with clear skies and light winds into early Thursday, we should be finally set up for a hard freeze and the end of the growing season with temperatures into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. A Freeze Warning is out for all of Central and Eastern Kentucky into Thursday morning.

With winds shifting out of the southwest and it still a bit on the breezy side, it will stay a touch cool for Thursday but at least we are expecting plenty of sunshine as afternoon highs creep back into the upper 50s. This upward trend will be a prelude of things to come heading toward the weekend.

High pressure will be firmly in control across the southeast U.S. so our general flow will be out of the southwest, helping to boost afternoon highs into the mid to upper 70s just in time for the all important weekend. With so many fall festivals going on, conditions should be ideal so make sure and enjoy the nice weather.

Of course we need some rain across the area given how dry it has been of late, and Mother Nature mat finally deliver into early next week. It won’t be a long duration event it doesn’t appear, but we could have some decent moisture as a cold front moves through the region on Tuesday.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and cold. Lows in the upper 20s and around 30 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, still breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.