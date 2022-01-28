Under the Hood: Wheel Balance 12-30-21

Today, we’re going to talk about wheel balancing and why it’s necessary. A perfectly balanced wheel and tire is going to give you a smooth ride, and give you even tire wear. When tires become unbalanced, you will start to develop some symptoms, say like a vibration maybe on the highway above 50 miles an hour, or you can also start to get some uneven tire wear that can cause some issues down the road, and might force you to buy tires quicker than you may necessarily need to. Typically, we suggest getting your balance checked every 5to 6,000 miles or with every oil change if that’s easier, unless less symptoms develop sooner, and if they do, bring it to your local mechanic or come see us, and we would be happy to check the balance for you.