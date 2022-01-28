Under the Hood: What do you look for in a tire shop? 1-13-22

Okay, so you’ve asked your friends, your neighbors, even your coworkers, and you’re still unsure if you found the right tire and auto service center for you and your vehicle. So what’s next? Maybe you should consider a locally owned and operated store. Locally owned and operated store tend to have more loyal and experienced employees. National chains pop up allover the country, and they can certainly spread their talent thin. Locally owned and operated stores tend to have a longer presence and history in the community because we live in our community. Locally owned and operated tire and repair stores tend to have a larger selection of tires and the knowledge that goes with it. National companies tend to make exclusive deals with fewer brands, and they have less pricing flexibility, unlike a locally owned and operated store.