Under the Hood: Batteries 1-27-22

A battery may be caused by something as simple as just a light, or a door ajar that’s been left overnight. This will easily drain your battery down and give you potential problems in the morning. An easy solution is to pop the hood, jump the car off at the battery and just let it run and charge for a few minutes. Once you know that it’s charged after a while, then you can check for interior lights, maybe in the glove box, or a back door open, or an interior overhead light on.