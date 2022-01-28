Under the Hood: Synthetic Oil Change 11-11-21

Today we’re here to talk about grades of oil and how to choose what’s best for your vehicle. The days of the 3,000 mile conventional oil change are disappearing in favor of a full synthetic oil that will give you industry standards 7,500 to 10,000 miles in between oil changes, which may seem expensive, but in the long run is best for your vehicle. An engine can get very hot. The point to a full synthetic oil is to decrease that heat, extending the longevity of your motor.