Under the Hood: Snow Tires 12-16-21

Today we want to discuss whether winter tires are right for you. With winter weather that’s already arrived, I get asked all the time, “Do I need snow tires?” I’ll be honest with you, I don’t carry very many of them because we typically don’t need them here in Kentucky. Our temperature average is above 45 degrees and even when it does snow, it only lasts for a day or two or even when we get a little wet weather with maybe some ice, it’s not here to stay.