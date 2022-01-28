Under the Hood: Oil Changes 11-25-21

Engine oil is the heart and soul of your car’s engine, and keeping it clean and changed is very important. Over time, engine oil does break down due to high temps, dust, combustion residue, things like this which will actually break down the oil and cause less performance. That’s why it’s important to change your oil every 3000 miles or per your manufacturer’s recommendations. Frequently changing your oil will avoid constant repairs so at S&S Tire, we recommend checking the oil at least once a month. By doing so, pull the dipstick from the engine crank case. Inspect the oil. It should be light tan and very smooth in color. If it’s thick and dark, maybe a little gritty, it’s time to get your oil changed