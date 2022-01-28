Under the Hood: Fuel Service 12-23-21

Today I want to talk about a fuel injection service for your vehicle. Reasons you may need a fuel injection service regardless of the miles that you have on your vehicle is one, if you notice a decreased gas mileage from your vehicle. Two, if your vehicle is stalling or sputtering, especially sitting at a light, the throttle plate may be dirty, not opening or closing fully, causing an issue. Three, if you hear a little painting in the engine, this can be an indication that the injectors aren’t spraying the fuel like they need to.