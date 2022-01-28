Under the Hood: Alignment 11-18-21

Today we’re going to talk about your car’s alignment and the ways you may know that your car is out of alignment or needs to be realigned. One, if your car is pulling to the left or to the right while driving down the road, that’s an indication that your car is out of alignment. One tire may be working harder than the other tire and so it pulls your vehicle that way. If you look at your tires, one good way to tell that your vehicle maybe out of alignment is tire wear. If you’ll look at this tire here, you can see a perfect example of how the tread is more worn on the right hand side of the tire than it is on the left hand side. This is an alignment issue. Now, one tire on your vehicle may be wearing harder than the other side or they may be wearing evenly and both show this tire wear.