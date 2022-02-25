UK football hires new offensive coordinator

Kentucky is hiring 49er's quarterback coach Rich Scangarello to become the new offensive coordinator.

The University of Kentucky and coach Mark Stoops have found a replacement for offensive coordinator Liam Coen who is headed to LA. According to NFL Networks Tom Pelissero UK is hiring San Francisco 49er’s quarterback coach Rich Scangarello to take over the offense.

Scangarello was in his second stint with the 49ers this past season. He was previously the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos in 2019 and also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 as an offensive assistant.