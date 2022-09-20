The heat is on ahead of late-week cool down

Temperatures will be climbing into the upper 80s near 90 degrees for your Tuesday afternoon. This summer-like feel remains in the forecast for your Wednesday as well. Dry conditions can be expected during this time as well. This is all out ahead of a strong cold front that will be dropping those temperatures just in time for the official start of the fall season on Thursday.

The strong cold front will be pushing through during the day on Thursday. There will be a chance of isolated showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two as it passes from the northwest to the southeast. Behind the front temperatures will be struggling to reach the upper 60s Thursday afternoon. Thursday night into Friday morning will likely be the coldest morning since late Spring. Lows are forecasted to drop into the low-to-mid 40s. Friday afternoon will be noticeably cooler as well, as many areas will struggle to reach 70 degrees.

Temperatures warm up once again for the weekend but another, and possible stronger, shot of cold air is in the forecast for next week. Stay with the ABC 36 Storm team for more details.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s, near 90.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Lows in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.