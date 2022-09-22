What a quick change in our weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky as a cold front flipped our temperatures from the low to mid-90s Wednesday afternoon to the low and mid-70s Thursday afternoon! Of course the irony is that the start of the fall season is/was at 9:03pm Thursday evening, so Mother Nature gave us a little early shot of cooler air early. The summer season left with a few scattered showers, which produced some beautiful rainbows late Wednesday on its way out.

As high pressure builds in, skies will clear and temperatures will take a tumble into the 40s for early morning lows on Friday! This will be the first time since back in early May we’ve seen temperatures down into the 40s for morning lows (47 degrees on May 2nd in Lexington).

It should be a delightful finish to the week on Friday with plenty of sunshine early! There is an upper level wave that should scoot across the Ohio Valley Friday night and into early Saturday so some high clouds may begin to drift in late Friday but it should be an issue. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, so we’ll be set-up for an ideal evening for high school football.

Heading into the weekend, our next storm system will be approaching from the west, so expect breezy southwest winds that will push highs back into the mid-70s. The $64,000 has been whether we’ll see any passing showers and it continues to look like a possibility, even though it won’t be a major issue. Our best chance for rain and storms will be Sunday as another cold front moves through the commonwealth. Highs will surge into the upper 70s ahead of the front before temperatures cool down yet again into next week. In fact, we may be looking at several tranquil and super pleasant days to close out September!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and very cool. Lows in the mid-40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, still pleasant. Lows in the low-50s.