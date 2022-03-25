Ten counties remain in “high” category in latest CDC COVID-19 data map

Clark, Scott and Laurel counties are among the ten in the "high" category

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – There are still ten Kentucky counties listed in the “high” category in the latest COVID-19 community levels data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The good news, the number of counties in the state in the “high” category is down from 25 one week ago.

Fayette County remains in the “medium” category.

People who live in counties in the “high” category are still encouraged by the CDC to wear masks.

The levels are calculated based on new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations per county, along with hospital capacity.

Here are the ten counties in the “high” category in alphabetical order:

-Breathitt County

-Casey County

-Clark County

-Knott County

-Laurel County

-Perry County

-Powell County

-Scott County

-Whitley County

-Wolfe County

To see where your county is listed, click here.