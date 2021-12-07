Temps Tumble into Tuesday.. another Round of Storms Possibly Saturday.

Grab the winter coat before you head out! Following the passage of a powerful cold front, temps have dropped more than 30 degrees in some cases in just 24 hours. We will keep the early winter-like chill going as we head into your Tuesday with wind chill values into the teens to start the day. With clouds returning during the day, highs look to be as cold as they’ve been since last winter.. only in the mid-30’s for a high.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase. Unseasonably cold. High near 35.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible late. Lows near 28.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, not as cold. High near 43.

After a quiet midweek with improving temps, it looks to turn warm and wet again by the weekend with showers on Friday and maybe even another round of thunderstorms on Saturday.

Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell