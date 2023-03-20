Temps climb ahead of an active late week

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet has a look at your Monday forecast

It was a cold weekend across the region and that continued Monday morning. Temperatures fell into the teens for most of the region to kick off the workweek. Sunshine returns for your Monday though as there will be very few clouds in the sky. Temperatures will rebound after a frigid Sunday, afternoon highs will climb into the upper 40s, near 50. That is still below average, much better than the winter-like weekend.

Looking at the week ahead…

Warming up by the mid-week

Active weather returns after a quiet Monday & Tuesday

Big time warm-up Thursday

Heavy rain and storm threat Friday

Tuesday is the nicest weather day of the week and is Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet’s Go Day. Temps will return to the upper 50s, near 60 and we will stay dry until the evening hours. Rain showers will continue throughout the day on Wednesday. It won’t be a complete washout but have the umbrella ready to go!

Temperatures soar on Thursday into the mid-70s. There will be a morning and evening rain chance, but most of the day time should remain dry. This warm-up is ahead of an active day that is likely on Friday.

Heavy rain and a storm threat will be possible on Friday. The Weather Prediction Center is already monitoring a large section of the region for a flash flood threat. We will have more update throughout the remainder of the week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s, near 50.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.