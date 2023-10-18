It was just what the doctor ordered on Wednesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky…bright sunshine and nice temperatures! After being stuck under the low clouds the first two days of the week, drier air finally won out into the early hours of Wednesday allowing high pressure to take over and bring a return of some much needed sunshine. Despite the sun and a light south flow, temperatures checked up a bit for afternoon highs into the mid-60s but it still felt great after the chilly start to the week.

Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy the sunshine Wednesday as clouds are set to return with our rain chances ramping up late Thursday and into Friday. A frontal boundary will drop in from the northwest and with enough moisture and lift should kick off showers late Thursday afternoon with the best window for rain and some elevated thunder coming Thursday night and into Friday. Winds will pick up out of the south with gusts over 20 miles per hour, which should push afternoon highs into the upper 60s despite the cloud cover.

Of course we need all the rain we can get given the on-going drought across the Bluegrass and we should see some decent totals, although the “higher” amounts could be hit and miss. Even a quarter to a half inch of rain will help some as we really need to get some moisture in the ground across the board.

The storm system should pull out of the area heading into the upcoming weekend with the only hiccup being a secondary wave diving into the Ohio Valley on Saturday. Much of the data has the rain chances just to our north, although a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out with highs in the mid-60s Saturday. Some slightly cooler air will filter in for Sunday but that won’t last long.

Looking down the road toward the end of October, the extended temperature outlook which take us just a few days short of Halloween has much of the area enjoying unseasonably warm temperatures. Toward the end of the 7 day forecast, afternoon highs should rebound into the mid-70s by next Wednesday.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase, pleasantly cool. Lows in the low to mid-50s.

THURSDAY: Breezy with a few showers late. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Breezy with rain, some thunder. Lows in the mid-50s.