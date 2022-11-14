It was a welcome change of pace on Monday as some much needed sunshine returned to the area following a cloudy and cold weekend. With all the sun in place, afternoon highs managed to jump back into the mid to upper 40s, which felt great compared to the 30s we dealt with all weekend. It definitely was a frosty start to the morning with readings dipping down into the 20s, and get used to more of that in the coming days.

Another wave of energy will slide up from the southwest heading into Tuesday so we are set-up for additional rainfall, which is a plus as we chip away on that on going drought conditions. A few locations could see a few snowflakes mixed in during the early morning hours but I think the bulk of the area sees just a cold rain as afternoon highs struggle into the low to mid-40s.

Once that first wave exits, a secondary wave of energy will rotate in from the northwest bringing additional clouds, cold air and a few flurries/snow showers on Wednesday. This will be a similar set-up for the mid-week compared to what we had this past weekend as the low level clouds linger holding temperatures in the 30s with a few flurries on occasion. There isn’t much relief in sight as a dry cold front Friday brings a re-enforcing shot of cold air just in time for Saturday so it looks cold for Kentucky and Georgia at Kroger Field on Saturday afternoon.

Looking down the road, our temperatures may actually try to moderate a bit heading toward the Thanksgiving holiday as the a ridge moves eastward and brings slightly “milder” air back around. To that end, temperatures will still be a bit below average for late November but hopefully it won’t be quite as chilly as what we have been and will be dealing with in the coming days.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase, showers/mix late. Lows in the low 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with chilly showers. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the low 30s.