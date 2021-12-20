Sunshine Continues. Warmer Temperatures Are Ahead

Jeff Andrews,

It was nice to see the sun today.  We warmed into the 40s.  Lexington’s high was 43.  A partly cloudy and cool night is ahead.  We will warm-up further Tuesday.

Warmer-air advects in, and also adds more moisture.  With the warmer air, comes rain chances.  Travel conditions for the holiday should be decent.

Tuesday- Mostly sunny, a south breeze 5-10 mph and as high of 48.

Wednesday- Sunny, but cool.  A high of 41.

Thursday- Mostly sunny and warmer, a high of 51.

Friday- Mostly cloudy.  A 40% chance of showers, mainly in the PM.  A high of 59.

Christmas Eve- Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers, a low of 44.

Christmas Day- Mostly sunny and a slight chance of showers.  A high of 55.

Sunday- a 40% chance of showers, mostly sunny though, and a high of 56.

