Sunshine Continues. Warmer Temperatures Are Ahead

It was nice to see the sun today. We warmed into the 40s. Lexington’s high was 43. A partly cloudy and cool night is ahead. We will warm-up further Tuesday.

Warmer-air advects in, and also adds more moisture. With the warmer air, comes rain chances. Travel conditions for the holiday should be decent.

Tuesday- Mostly sunny, a south breeze 5-10 mph and as high of 48.

Wednesday- Sunny, but cool. A high of 41.

Thursday- Mostly sunny and warmer, a high of 51.

Friday- Mostly cloudy. A 40% chance of showers, mainly in the PM. A high of 59.

Christmas Eve- Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers, a low of 44.

Christmas Day- Mostly sunny and a slight chance of showers. A high of 55.

Sunday- a 40% chance of showers, mostly sunny though, and a high of 56.