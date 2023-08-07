It was a stormy start to the week across some p[arts of Central and Eastern Kentucky as a strong cold front moved across the commonwealth. With plenty of warm, moist air in place big storms fired around Lexington and through Southern and Eastern Kentucky. Despite a number of severe warnings, damage reports were pretty low (always a good thing) with just a few trees and power lines down. The clouds looked rather ominous as the storms rolled through the metro. Luckily our severe threat is going away and our weather should be a little better into Tuesday.

A weak area of high pressure will build into the Ohio Valley Tuesday with a slight drop in humidity levels and comfortable highs into the low 80s. While most locations should remain dry, there is an outside chance we could see an isolated pop-shower during the afternoon warmth. Even with the slight rain chance, Tuesday should be our nicest day of the week.

The focus shifts mid-week to another round of potentially strong storms as a wave of low pressure moves eastward. Much of the data is showing a complex of thunderstorms moving in from the northwest late Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has just a Level 1 severe risk (out of 5) for areas Lexington westward with the best chances across Western Kentucky at level 2, Damaging winds will be the main threat and we’ll monitor in the coming days. With clouds and rain around highs should be held in check into the upper 70s Thursday.

Conditions should be pretty typical for early August into the weekend with afternoon highs recovering into the mid to upper 80s. With a few waves of energy moving through the commonwealth, a few isolated to scattered storms will be possible with our best chances coming on Saturday.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, patchy fog late. Lows in the low to mid-60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the mid-60s.